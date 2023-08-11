Trevor Story Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Tigers - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Trevor Story (on the back of going 1-for-3 with a double) and the Boston Red Sox face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Tarik Skubal. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Royals.
Trevor Story Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Trevor Story At The Plate (2022)
- Story hit .238 with 22 doubles, 16 home runs and 32 walks.
- Story got a base hit in 59 of 94 games last season (62.8%), with more than one hit in 21 of those contests (22.3%).
- He hit a home run in 14.9% of his games in 2022 (14 of 94), including 4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 37.2% of his games a season ago (35 of 94), Story drove home a run. In 15 of those games (16.0%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in nine contests.
- In 41.5% of his 94 games last season, he scored a run (39 times). He had 10 games with multiple runs in 2022 (10.6%).
Trevor Story Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|48
|.251
|AVG
|.226
|.309
|OBP
|.298
|.532
|SLG
|.344
|24
|XBH
|14
|12
|HR
|4
|39
|RBI
|27
|59/13
|K/BB
|63/19
|3
|SB
|10
Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Tigers pitching staff was 25th in MLB last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers had the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.06).
- The Tigers surrendered the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (167 total, one per game).
- Skubal makes the start for the Tigers, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.67 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the left-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 3.67 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .240 to opposing hitters.
