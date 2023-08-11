After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Triston Casas and the Boston Red Sox take on the Detroit Tigers (who will start Tarik Skubal) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas is hitting .252 with 16 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 51 walks.

He ranks 88th in batting average, 37th in on base percentage, and 32nd in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.

Casas has picked up a hit in 57 of 101 games this season, with multiple hits 22 times.

In 17 games this year, he has hit a home run (16.8%, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate).

Casas has had an RBI in 29 games this season (28.7%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (11.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 43 games this season (42.6%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 50 .263 AVG .241 .383 OBP .319 .469 SLG .488 17 XBH 19 7 HR 11 20 RBI 22 44/32 K/BB 52/19 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings