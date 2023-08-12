The Boston Red Sox, including Connor Wong (.219 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Matt Manning and the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Tigers.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Connor Wong At The Plate

  • Wong is batting .248 with 22 doubles, six home runs and 17 walks.
  • In 56.0% of his games this season (47 of 84), Wong has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (16.7%) he recorded more than one.
  • In five games this year, he has gone deep (6.0%, and 2% of his trips to the plate).
  • Wong has driven home a run in 18 games this season (21.4%), including more than one RBI in 8.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • He has scored in 34 games this year (40.5%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
44 GP 40
.285 AVG .206
.333 OBP .265
.451 SLG .333
14 XBH 14
5 HR 1
16 RBI 10
47/8 K/BB 53/9
4 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Tigers have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.49).
  • Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 137 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
  • Manning (3-4 with a 4.89 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his 11th of the season.
  • In his last time out on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.89, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are batting .244 against him.
