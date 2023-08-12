Lucas Glover leads the field at the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship after two rounds of play, with a score of -10. Play continues at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, tune in the third round to see how the action unfolds.

How to Watch the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship

Start Time: 8:10 AM ET

8:10 AM ET Venue: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Par/Distance: Par 70/7,243 yards

Par 70/7,243 yards Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: CBS, Golf Channel

CBS, Golf Channel Sunday TV: CBS, Golf Channel

CBS, Golf Channel

FedEx St. Jude Championship Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round Lucas Glover 1st -10 66-64 Jordan Spieth 2nd -9 63-68 Taylor Moore 3rd -8 66-66 Emiliano Grillo 3rd -8 65-67 Tommy Fleetwood 3rd -8 66-66

FedEx St. Jude Championship Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Group 12:50 PM ET Sung-Jae Im (-8/3rd), Lucas Glover (-10/1st), Jordan Spieth (-9/2nd) 12:14 PM ET Lee Hodges (-7/8th), Scottie Scheffler (-7/8th), Rory McIlroy (-7/8th) 12:38 PM ET Taylor Moore (-8/3rd), Tommy Fleetwood (-8/3rd), Emiliano Grillo (-8/3rd) 12:02 PM ET Cameron Davis (-6/13th), Max Homa (-6/13th), Xander Schauffele (-6/13th) 8:20 AM ET Rickie Fowler (+4/66th), Seamus Power (+4/66th) 11:10 AM ET Adam Schenk (-5/17th), Russell Henley (-5/17th), Patrick Cantlay (-5/17th) 11:50 AM ET Aaron Rai (-6/13th), Mackenzie Hughes (-5/17th), Stephan Jaeger (-5/17th) 11:22 AM ET Sahith Theegala (-5/17th), Collin Morikawa (-5/17th), Kurt Kitayama (-5/17th) 8:10 AM ET Wyndham Clark (+6/70th), Sepp Straka (+5/69th) 10:34 AM ET Viktor Hovland (-3/35th), Sam Stevens (-3/35th), Hideki Matsuyama (-4/30th)

