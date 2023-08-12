Jarren Duran Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Tigers - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jarren Duran -- with an on-base percentage of .222 in his past 10 games, 129 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matt Manning on the hill, on August 12 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Tigers.
Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jarren Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Tigers Player Props
|Red Sox vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
Jarren Duran At The Plate
- Duran has 33 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 23 walks while hitting .299.
- Duran has had a hit in 59 of 94 games this season (62.8%), including multiple hits 26 times (27.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 8.5% of his games this year, and 2.3% of his chances at the plate.
- In 28.7% of his games this year, Duran has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 35.1% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 8.5%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|44
|.319
|AVG
|.279
|.383
|OBP
|.315
|.538
|SLG
|.448
|23
|XBH
|20
|5
|HR
|3
|26
|RBI
|14
|40/16
|K/BB
|46/7
|14
|SB
|9
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Tigers' 4.49 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (137 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers will send Manning (3-4) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.89 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 53 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.89, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are batting .244 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.