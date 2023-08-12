On Saturday, Luis Urias (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Boston Red Sox play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Manning. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Urías? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Luis Urías At The Plate

  • Urias is hitting .162 with three doubles, a home run and nine walks.
  • This season, Urias has tallied at least one hit in 10 of 26 games (38.5%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in just one game this year.
  • Urias has driven in a run in five games this season (19.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored a run in seven of 26 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 9
.179 AVG .111
.343 OBP .250
.250 SLG .222
2 XBH 1
0 HR 1
4 RBI 1
9/3 K/BB 6/4
0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Tigers' 4.49 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to allow 137 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
  • Manning (3-4 with a 4.89 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his 11th of the season.
  • In his last outing on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • The 25-year-old has put together a 4.89 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .244 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.