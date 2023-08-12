On Saturday, Luis Urias (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Boston Red Sox play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Manning. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Matt Manning TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Luis Urías At The Plate

Urias is hitting .162 with three doubles, a home run and nine walks.

This season, Urias has tallied at least one hit in 10 of 26 games (38.5%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in just one game this year.

Urias has driven in a run in five games this season (19.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in seven of 26 games so far this year.

Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 9 .179 AVG .111 .343 OBP .250 .250 SLG .222 2 XBH 1 0 HR 1 4 RBI 1 9/3 K/BB 6/4 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings