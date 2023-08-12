Rafael Devers, with a slugging percentage of .406 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matt Manning on the mound, August 12 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matt Manning

Matt Manning TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers leads Boston with 109 hits, batting .260 this season with 52 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 66th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 73rd and he is 15th in slugging.

Devers has recorded a hit in 69 of 110 games this season (62.7%), including 33 multi-hit games (30.0%).

In 20.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.

Devers has driven home a run in 47 games this year (42.7%), including more than one RBI in 17.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..

He has scored in 43.6% of his games this season (48 of 110), with two or more runs 13 times (11.8%).

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 50 .275 AVG .242 .350 OBP .305 .493 SLG .526 28 XBH 24 11 HR 15 42 RBI 37 39/23 K/BB 52/15 1 SB 1

