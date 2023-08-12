Red Sox vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 12
Saturday's contest between the Boston Red Sox (61-55) and Detroit Tigers (52-64) matching up at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 4:10 PM ET on August 12.
The Red Sox will give the ball to Brayan Bello (8-6, 3.64 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Matt Manning (3-4, 4.89 ERA).
Red Sox vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Red Sox vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Red Sox 5, Tigers 4.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Tigers Player Props
|Red Sox vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
Red Sox Performance Insights
- The Red Sox have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.
- This season, the Red Sox have been favored 51 times and won 28, or 54.9%, of those games.
- Boston has a record of 6-3, a 66.7% win rate, when favored by -200 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for the Red Sox.
- Boston has scored the 10th-most runs in the majors this season with 563.
- The Red Sox have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.32).
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 7
|Royals
|W 6-2
|Brayan Bello vs Cole Ragans
|August 8
|Royals
|L 9-3
|Kutter Crawford vs Brady Singer
|August 9
|Royals
|W 4-3
|Nick Pivetta vs Jordan Lyles
|August 10
|Royals
|W 2-0
|James Paxton vs Austin Cox
|August 11
|Tigers
|W 5-2
|Chris Sale vs Tarik Skubal
|August 12
|Tigers
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Matt Manning
|August 13
|Tigers
|-
|Kutter Crawford vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|August 15
|@ Nationals
|-
|Nick Pivetta vs MacKenzie Gore
|August 16
|@ Nationals
|-
|James Paxton vs MacKenzie Gore
|August 17
|@ Nationals
|-
|TBA vs Patrick Corbin
|August 18
|@ Yankees
|-
|Brayan Bello vs TBA
