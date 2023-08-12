Saturday's contest between the Boston Red Sox (61-55) and Detroit Tigers (52-64) matching up at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 4:10 PM ET on August 12.

The Red Sox will give the ball to Brayan Bello (8-6, 3.64 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Matt Manning (3-4, 4.89 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Red Sox 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

This season, the Red Sox have been favored 51 times and won 28, or 54.9%, of those games.

Boston has a record of 6-3, a 66.7% win rate, when favored by -200 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for the Red Sox.

Boston has scored the 10th-most runs in the majors this season with 563.

The Red Sox have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.32).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Schedule