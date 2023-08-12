Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox square off against the Detroit Tigers and starter Matt Manning on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET at Fenway Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox are 18th in baseball with 129 total home runs.

Boston ranks seventh in MLB with a .431 slugging percentage.

The Red Sox rank third in the majors with a .262 batting average.

Boston scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (563 total, 4.9 per game).

The Red Sox are seventh in baseball with an on-base percentage of .328.

The Red Sox strike out 8.2 times per game to rank eighth in the majors.

Boston's pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

Boston's 4.32 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Red Sox average MLB's 19th-ranked WHIP (1.311).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Brayan Bello (8-6) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 3.64 ERA in 108 2/3 innings pitched, with 91 strikeouts.

The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Monday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

Bello enters the matchup with 11 quality starts under his belt this season.

Bello will try to pitch five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 5.7 frames per outing.

So far he has surrendered one or more earned runs in all of his outings.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/7/2023 Royals W 6-2 Home Brayan Bello Cole Ragans 8/8/2023 Royals L 9-3 Home Kutter Crawford Brady Singer 8/9/2023 Royals W 4-3 Home Nick Pivetta Jordan Lyles 8/10/2023 Royals W 2-0 Home James Paxton Austin Cox 8/11/2023 Tigers W 5-2 Home Chris Sale Tarik Skubal 8/12/2023 Tigers - Home Brayan Bello Matt Manning 8/13/2023 Tigers - Home Kutter Crawford Eduardo Rodríguez 8/15/2023 Nationals - Away Nick Pivetta MacKenzie Gore 8/16/2023 Nationals - Away James Paxton MacKenzie Gore 8/17/2023 Nationals - Away - Patrick Corbin 8/18/2023 Yankees - Away Brayan Bello -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.