The Boston Red Sox (61-55) will lean on Rafael Devers when they host Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (52-64) at Fenway Park on Saturday, August 12. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The Tigers are +165 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Red Sox (-200). A 10-run over/under has been set for this matchup.

Red Sox vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello - BOS (8-6, 3.64 ERA) vs Matt Manning - DET (3-4, 4.89 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have been favorites in 51 games this season and won 28 (54.9%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter, the Red Sox have a 6-3 record (winning 66.7% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Boston, based on the moneyline, is 66.7%.

The Red Sox were the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Boston and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Tigers have won in 38, or 40.4%, of the 94 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Tigers have come away with a win 10 times in 21 chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or longer on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 4-5.

Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Triston Casas 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+135) Jarren Duran 1.5 (+120) 1.5 (-167) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+145) Justin Turner 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+120) Trevor Story 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+120) Rafael Devers 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-128) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+110)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +12500 20th 5th Win AL East +25000 - 4th

