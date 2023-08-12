Sun vs. Wings: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 12
On Saturday, August 12, 2023, two of the WNBA's top scorers -- Arike Ogunbowale (fifth, 20.8 points per game) and DeWanna Bonner (10th, 18.3) -- take the court when the Dallas Wings (15-14) host the Connecticut Sun (21-8) at 8:00 PM ET on BSSWX and NBCS-BOS.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Sun vs. Wings matchup in this article.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Sun vs. Wings Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSWX and NBCS-BOS
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Arena: College Park Center
Sun vs. Wings Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wings Moneyline
|Sun Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Wings (-2.5)
|168.5
|-145
|+120
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Wings (-2.5)
|167.5
|-145
|+110
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Wings (-1.5)
|167.5
|-135
|+105
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Sun vs. Wings Betting Trends
- The Wings are 14-14-0 ATS this season.
- The Sun have compiled a 15-13-0 record against the spread this year.
- Dallas has an ATS record of 8-9 when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites this season.
- Connecticut is 3-4 ATS this season when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
- Wings games have gone over the point total 14 out of 28 times this season.
- Sun games have gone over the point total 16 out of 28 times this year.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.