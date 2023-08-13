Adam Duvall Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Tigers - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Adam Duvall (batting .167 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Eduardo Rodriguez. First pitch is at 12:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Tigers.
Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Adam Duvall? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|Red Sox vs Tigers Player Props
|How to Watch Red Sox vs Tigers
|Red Sox vs Tigers Odds
|Red Sox vs Tigers Prediction
Adam Duvall At The Plate
- Duvall is batting .246 with 16 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 16 walks.
- Duvall has picked up a hit in 30 of 53 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.
- He has hit a long ball in nine games this season (17.0%), homering in 4.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Duvall has an RBI in 21 of 53 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 22 of 53 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|23
|.279
|AVG
|.203
|.342
|OBP
|.289
|.529
|SLG
|.481
|15
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|5
|20
|RBI
|11
|37/9
|K/BB
|27/7
|1
|SB
|3
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.46).
- The Tigers rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (138 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers are sending Rodriguez (8-5) out for his 18th start of the season. He is 8-5 with a 2.75 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 101 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the left-hander tossed seven scoreless innings against the Minnesota Twins while surrendering four hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.75, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .218 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.