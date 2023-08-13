Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Tigers - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Alex Verdugo -- hitting .242 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Detroit Tigers, with Eduardo Rodriguez on the hill, on August 13 at 12:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Tigers.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo is hitting .269 with 29 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 39 walks.
- He ranks 50th in batting average, 54th in on base percentage, and 86th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- Verdugo has gotten a hit in 70 of 103 games this season (68.0%), with multiple hits on 31 occasions (30.1%).
- He has gone deep in 7.8% of his games in 2023, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Verdugo has picked up an RBI in 30.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 9.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 49 games this year, with multiple runs 12 times.
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|47
|.301
|AVG
|.231
|.369
|OBP
|.306
|.484
|SLG
|.344
|28
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|3
|25
|RBI
|19
|33/20
|K/BB
|34/19
|2
|SB
|2
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.46 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 138 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Rodriguez (8-5) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 2.75 ERA in 101 1/3 innings pitched, with 101 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, when the lefty went seven scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 2.75, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents have a .218 batting average against him.
