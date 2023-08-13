The Boston Red Sox, including Connor Wong (.310 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park, Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Tigers.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez

Eduardo Rodríguez TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong is batting .247 with 22 doubles, six home runs and 17 walks.

Wong has gotten at least one hit in 55.3% of his games this season (47 of 85), with more than one hit 14 times (16.5%).

He has gone deep in 5.9% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the plate.

In 18 games this season (21.2%), Wong has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (8.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 40.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 8.2%.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 40 .283 AVG .206 .331 OBP .265 .448 SLG .333 14 XBH 14 5 HR 1 16 RBI 10 47/8 K/BB 53/9 4 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings