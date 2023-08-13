Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Tigers - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Justin Turner -- 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Detroit Tigers, with Eduardo Rodriguez on the mound, on August 13 at 12:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Tigers.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner is hitting .286 with 25 doubles, 18 home runs and 39 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 17th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.
- In 72.6% of his games this season (77 of 106), Turner has picked up at least one hit, and in 35 of those games (33.0%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in 16.0% of his games in 2023 (17 of 106), and 4% of his trips to the dish.
- Turner has an RBI in 47 of 106 games this year, with multiple RBI in 18 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 53 games this year (50.0%), including 13 multi-run games (12.3%).
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|50
|.309
|AVG
|.259
|.367
|OBP
|.340
|.477
|SLG
|.486
|21
|XBH
|22
|8
|HR
|10
|37
|RBI
|35
|35/17
|K/BB
|38/22
|1
|SB
|3
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 138 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- The Tigers are sending Rodriguez (8-5) to the mound to make his 18th start of the season. He is 8-5 with a 2.75 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 101 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 2.75, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are hitting .218 against him.
