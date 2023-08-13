The Boston Red Sox and Luis Urias, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, battle Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park, Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Tigers.

Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez

Eduardo Rodríguez TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Luis Urías At The Plate

Urias has three doubles, a home run and 10 walks while batting .158.

This season, Urias has posted at least one hit in 10 of 27 games (37.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in just one game this season.

Urias has driven in a run in five games this season (18.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in seven games this season (25.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 9 .190 AVG .111 .292 OBP .250 .238 SLG .222 1 XBH 1 0 HR 1 1 RBI 1 6/3 K/BB 6/4 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings