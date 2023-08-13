On Sunday, Rafael Devers (on the back of going 2-for-3) and the Boston Red Sox face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Eduardo Rodriguez. First pitch is at 12:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Tigers.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez

Eduardo Rodríguez TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Explore More About This Game

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers has 111 hits, which ranks first among Boston hitters this season, while batting .263 with 52 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 61st, his on-base percentage ranks 66th, and he is 19th in the league in slugging.

In 70 of 111 games this year (63.1%) Devers has had a hit, and in 34 of those games he had more than one (30.6%).

Looking at the 111 games he has played this year, he's homered in 22 of them (19.8%), and in 5.5% of his trips to the dish.

Devers has had at least one RBI in 42.3% of his games this year (47 of 111), with more than one RBI 19 times (17.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 43.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 11.7%.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 50 .280 AVG .242 .356 OBP .305 .496 SLG .526 28 XBH 24 11 HR 15 42 RBI 37 39/24 K/BB 52/15 1 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings