Pablo Reyes and the Boston Red Sox square off against Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers on Sunday at 12:05 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Fenway Park.

The Tigers are listed as +110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Red Sox (-135). A 9-run total has been listed in this contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Red Sox gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Sox vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -135 +110 9 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 4-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Red Sox and their opponents are 3-7-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games. The average over/under set by bookmakers in Boston's past four contests has been 10, a run in which the Red Sox and their opponents have finished under each time.

Read More About This Game

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox are 28-24 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 53.8% of those games).

Boston has gone 16-13 (winning 55.2% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The Red Sox have an implied moneyline win probability of 57.4% in this game.

Boston has played in 115 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 56 times (56-56-3).

The Red Sox have collected a 3-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 34-28 27-28 21-21 40-34 41-43 20-12

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.