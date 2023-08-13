Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers hit the field against Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox are 18th in MLB play with 130 total home runs.

Boston ranks seventh in MLB with a .430 slugging percentage.

The Red Sox's .261 batting average is third-best in MLB.

Boston scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (565 total, 4.8 per game).

The Red Sox are seventh in MLB with a .328 on-base percentage.

The Red Sox strike out 8.1 times per game, the eighth-best mark in baseball.

Boston's pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

Boston's 4.34 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Red Sox combine for the 19th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.311).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Kutter Crawford gets the start for the Red Sox, his 15th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.69 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw 3 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Crawford has one quality start under his belt this season.

Crawford will try to pick up his ninth matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 3.9 innings per appearance.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in seven of his 22 appearances this season.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/8/2023 Royals L 9-3 Home Kutter Crawford Brady Singer 8/9/2023 Royals W 4-3 Home Nick Pivetta Jordan Lyles 8/10/2023 Royals W 2-0 Home James Paxton Austin Cox 8/11/2023 Tigers W 5-2 Home Chris Sale Tarik Skubal 8/12/2023 Tigers L 6-2 Home Brayan Bello Matt Manning 8/13/2023 Tigers - Home Kutter Crawford Eduardo Rodríguez 8/15/2023 Nationals - Away Nick Pivetta Josiah Gray 8/16/2023 Nationals - Away James Paxton MacKenzie Gore 8/17/2023 Nationals - Away Chris Sale Patrick Corbin 8/18/2023 Yankees - Away Brayan Bello - 8/19/2023 Yankees - Away Kutter Crawford Gerrit Cole

