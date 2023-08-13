How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 13
Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers hit the field against Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.
Red Sox vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Time: 12:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox are 18th in MLB play with 130 total home runs.
- Boston ranks seventh in MLB with a .430 slugging percentage.
- The Red Sox's .261 batting average is third-best in MLB.
- Boston scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (565 total, 4.8 per game).
- The Red Sox are seventh in MLB with a .328 on-base percentage.
- The Red Sox strike out 8.1 times per game, the eighth-best mark in baseball.
- Boston's pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Boston's 4.34 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Red Sox combine for the 19th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.311).
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Kutter Crawford gets the start for the Red Sox, his 15th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.69 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw 3 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Crawford has one quality start under his belt this season.
- Crawford will try to pick up his ninth matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 3.9 innings per appearance.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in seven of his 22 appearances this season.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/8/2023
|Royals
|L 9-3
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Brady Singer
|8/9/2023
|Royals
|W 4-3
|Home
|Nick Pivetta
|Jordan Lyles
|8/10/2023
|Royals
|W 2-0
|Home
|James Paxton
|Austin Cox
|8/11/2023
|Tigers
|W 5-2
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Tarik Skubal
|8/12/2023
|Tigers
|L 6-2
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Matt Manning
|8/13/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|8/15/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Nick Pivetta
|Josiah Gray
|8/16/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|James Paxton
|MacKenzie Gore
|8/17/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Patrick Corbin
|8/18/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|-
|8/19/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Gerrit Cole
