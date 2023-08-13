Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox (61-56) face off against Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (53-64) in the series rubber match at Fenway Park on Sunday, August 13. The game will start at 12:05 PM ET.

The Red Sox are -135 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Tigers (+110). The over/under is 9 runs for this game (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds to go under).

Red Sox vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Red Sox vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Have the urge to bet on the Red Sox's matchup versus the Tigers but aren't quite sure how to get started? We're here to help. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Red Sox (-135) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Red Sox to defeat the Tigers with those odds, and the Red Sox emerge with the victory, you'd get back $17.41.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Rafael Devers get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can wager on games.

Red Sox vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have won 28, or 53.8%, of the 52 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Red Sox have a 16-13 record (winning 55.2% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Boston, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

The Red Sox went 4-4 over the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Boston and its opponents combined to hit the over three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Tigers have been underdogs in 95 games this season and have come away with the win 39 times (41.1%) in those contests.

The Tigers have a win-loss record of 34-45 when favored by +110 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 5-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +12500 20th 5th Win AL East +25000 - 4th

