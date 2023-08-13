Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Justin Turner, Spencer Torkelson and others in the Boston Red Sox-Detroit Tigers matchup at Fenway Park on Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 12:05 PM ET

Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 12:05 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Kutter Crawford Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Crawford Stats

The Red Sox will send Kutter Crawford (5-6) to the mound for his 15th start this season.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Crawford has made eight starts of five or more innings in 14 chances this season, and averages 3.9 frames when he pitches.

He has finished seven appearances without allowing an earned run in 22 chances this season.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Royals Aug. 8 3.1 7 3 3 6 2 at Mariners Aug. 2 5.0 4 0 0 5 1 at Giants Jul. 28 5.2 3 1 1 7 1 vs. Mets Jul. 22 4.0 4 4 4 2 0 at Cubs Jul. 16 6.0 1 0 0 9 4

Justin Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Turner Stats

Turner has 116 hits with 25 doubles, 18 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 72 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .286/.354/.481 so far this year.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Aug. 12 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Royals Aug. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 6 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 5 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Mariners Jul. 31 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Devers Stats

Rafael Devers has 26 doubles, 26 home runs, 39 walks and 79 RBI (111 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.

He has a slash line of .263/.333/.509 so far this season.

Devers enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .235 with a double and two walks.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Aug. 12 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 11 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Aug. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Royals Aug. 9 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Aug. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 25 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs, 48 walks and 62 RBI (100 total hits). He has stolen two bases.

He has a .229/.309/.415 slash line on the year.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Aug. 12 4-for-4 1 1 1 8 0 at Red Sox Aug. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Aug. 10 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Aug. 9 2-for-4 3 2 2 8 0 vs. Twins Aug. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Riley Greene Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Greene Stats

Riley Greene has 17 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs, 30 walks and 29 RBI (95 total hits). He has stolen six bases.

He's slashing .304/.367/.474 on the season.

Greene brings a six-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .289 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and five RBI.

Greene Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Aug. 12 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Red Sox Aug. 11 1-for-2 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Twins Aug. 10 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 vs. Twins Aug. 9 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Twins Aug. 8 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

