Rob Refsnyder Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Tigers - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Rob Refsnyder (batting .167 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Eduardo Rodriguez. First pitch is at 12:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Tigers.
Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Rob Refsnyder? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|Red Sox vs Tigers Player Props
|How to Watch Red Sox vs Tigers
|Red Sox vs Tigers Odds
|Red Sox vs Tigers Prediction
Rob Refsnyder At The Plate
- Refsnyder has six doubles, a triple, a home run and 27 walks while batting .259.
- Refsnyder has gotten a hit in 29 of 64 games this season (45.3%), with at least two hits on 11 occasions (17.2%).
- He has homered in just one game this year.
- In 29.7% of his games this year, Refsnyder has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.9%.
- He has scored in 18 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|28
|.260
|AVG
|.259
|.370
|OBP
|.394
|.325
|SLG
|.333
|4
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|14
|21/11
|K/BB
|18/16
|2
|SB
|5
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to give up 138 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Rodriguez (8-5 with a 2.75 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 101 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his 18th of the season.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, the left-hander went seven scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 2.75 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .218 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.