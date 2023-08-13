Trevor Story Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Tigers - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Red Sox and Trevor Story, who went 2-for-4 last time out, battle Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park, Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Tigers.
Trevor Story Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Trevor Story At The Plate (2022)
- Story hit .238 with 22 doubles, 16 home runs and 32 walks.
- In 62.8% of his games last season (59 of 94), Story got a base hit, and in 21 of those games (22.3%) he recorded two or more hits.
- He hit a home run in 14.9% of his games last season (94 in all), going deep in 4% of his plate appearances.
- Story picked up an RBI in 35 games last season out 94 (37.2%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (16.0%). He drove in three or more runs in nine games.
- He came around to score 39 times in 94 games (41.5%) last season, including 10 occasions when he scored more than once (10.6%).
Trevor Story Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|48
|.251
|AVG
|.226
|.309
|OBP
|.298
|.532
|SLG
|.344
|24
|XBH
|14
|12
|HR
|4
|39
|RBI
|27
|59/13
|K/BB
|63/19
|3
|SB
|10
Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff last season ranked 25th in the big leagues.
- The Tigers had the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.06).
- The Tigers surrendered the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (167 total, one per game).
- Rodriguez makes the start for the Tigers, his 18th of the season. He is 8-5 with a 2.75 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 101 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.75, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .218 batting average against him.
