The Boston Red Sox and Trevor Story, who went 2-for-4 last time out, battle Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park, Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Tigers.

Trevor Story Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Trevor Story? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Trevor Story At The Plate (2022)

  • Story hit .238 with 22 doubles, 16 home runs and 32 walks.
  • In 62.8% of his games last season (59 of 94), Story got a base hit, and in 21 of those games (22.3%) he recorded two or more hits.
  • He hit a home run in 14.9% of his games last season (94 in all), going deep in 4% of his plate appearances.
  • Story picked up an RBI in 35 games last season out 94 (37.2%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (16.0%). He drove in three or more runs in nine games.
  • He came around to score 39 times in 94 games (41.5%) last season, including 10 occasions when he scored more than once (10.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Trevor Story Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
45 GP 48
.251 AVG .226
.309 OBP .298
.532 SLG .344
24 XBH 14
12 HR 4
39 RBI 27
59/13 K/BB 63/19
3 SB 10

Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff last season ranked 25th in the big leagues.
  • The Tigers had the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.06).
  • The Tigers surrendered the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (167 total, one per game).
  • Rodriguez makes the start for the Tigers, his 18th of the season. He is 8-5 with a 2.75 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 101 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
  • The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.75, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .218 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.