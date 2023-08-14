Top Player Prop Bets for Diamondbacks vs. Rockies on August 14, 2023
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Player prop bet odds for Corbin Carroll, Ryan McMahon and others are available when the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Monday (first pitch at 8:40 PM ET).
Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Game Info
- When: Monday, August 14, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has 23 doubles, six triples, 21 home runs, 43 walks and 59 RBI (111 total hits). He has stolen 35 bases.
- He's slashing .273/.353/.515 so far this season.
- Carroll hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .150 with a double, a triple and a walk.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 13
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 12
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 11
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 8
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Ketel Marte Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Marte Stats
- Ketel Marte has 120 hits with 19 doubles, seven triples, 19 home runs and 47 walks. He has driven in 60 runs with six stolen bases.
- He's slashed .281/.357/.492 on the season.
Marte Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 13
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 12
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 11
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 8
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
McMahon Stats
- McMahon has 25 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs, 53 walks and 59 RBI (104 total hits). He's also swiped five bases.
- He has a slash line of .250/.335/.462 so far this season.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 12
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Aug. 9
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Aug. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
