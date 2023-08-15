Pablo Reyes vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Pablo Reyes and his .485 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Pablo Reyes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Nationals Player Props
|Red Sox vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Red Sox vs Nationals
|Red Sox vs Nationals Odds
|Red Sox vs Nationals Prediction
Pablo Reyes At The Plate
- Reyes is hitting .313 with six doubles, a home run and seven walks.
- Reyes has had a hit in 18 of 32 games this year (56.3%), including multiple hits 11 times (34.4%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 32 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- Reyes has picked up an RBI in 18.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 9.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in nine of 32 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Red Sox Players vs the Nationals
- Click Here for Luis Urías
- Click Here for Trevor Story
- Click Here for Justin Turner
- Click Here for Jarren Duran
- Click Here for Rafael Devers
- Click Here for Connor Wong
- Click Here for Triston Casas
- Click Here for Alex Verdugo
Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|11
|.366
|AVG
|.179
|.395
|OBP
|.258
|.493
|SLG
|.179
|7
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|12
|RBI
|1
|11/4
|K/BB
|2/3
|2
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals' 4.89 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (176 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Nationals will send Gray (7-9) out for his 24th start of the season. He is 7-9 with a 3.69 ERA and 110 strikeouts through 126 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 29th in ERA (3.69), 55th in WHIP (1.437), and 46th in K/9 (7.8).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.