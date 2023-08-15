The Boston Red Sox, including Pablo Reyes and his .485 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Pablo Reyes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Pablo Reyes At The Plate

  • Reyes is hitting .313 with six doubles, a home run and seven walks.
  • Reyes has had a hit in 18 of 32 games this year (56.3%), including multiple hits 11 times (34.4%).
  • He has hit a home run in one of 32 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Reyes has picked up an RBI in 18.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 9.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in nine of 32 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Red Sox Players vs the Nationals

Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 11
.366 AVG .179
.395 OBP .258
.493 SLG .179
7 XBH 0
1 HR 0
12 RBI 1
11/4 K/BB 2/3
2 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
  • The Nationals' 4.89 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (176 total, 1.5 per game).
  • The Nationals will send Gray (7-9) out for his 24th start of the season. He is 7-9 with a 3.69 ERA and 110 strikeouts through 126 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last time out was on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 29th in ERA (3.69), 55th in WHIP (1.437), and 46th in K/9 (7.8).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.