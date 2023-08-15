Tuesday's game between the Boston Red Sox (62-56) and the Washington Nationals (53-66) at Nationals Park should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Red Sox taking home the win. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on August 15.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Nick Pivetta (8-6) to the mound, while Josiah Gray (7-9) will take the ball for the Nationals.

Red Sox vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Red Sox 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Red Sox have a record of 5-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, Boston and its opponents are 2-8-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Red Sox have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Red Sox have won 29, or 54.7%, of the 53 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Boston has won nine of its 17 games, or 52.9%, when favored by at least -165 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Red Sox, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

Boston has scored the 10th-most runs in the majors this season with 571.

The Red Sox have a 4.32 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Schedule