Nick Pivetta and the Boston Red Sox will hit the field against the Washington Nationals and projected starter Josiah Gray on Tuesday at Nationals Park.

The Red Sox are listed as -175 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Nationals (+145). The game's over/under is set at 9 runs.

Red Sox vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -175 +145 9 -115 -105 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 5-4 in those contests.

The Red Sox and their opponents have combined to hit the over two times in their last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games. For five games in a row, Boston and its opponent have finished below the over/under, with the average total set by bookmakers during that stretch being 9.9 runs.

Read More About This Game

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have won 29 of the 53 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (54.7%).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, Boston has gone 8-6 (57.1%).

The Red Sox have an implied moneyline win probability of 63.6% in this contest.

Boston has combined with opponents to go over the total 56 times this season for a 56-57-3 record against the over/under.

The Red Sox have put together a 3-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 35-28 27-28 22-21 40-34 41-43 21-12

