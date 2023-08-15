Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox take on Keibert Ruiz and the Washington Nationals on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Nationals Park.

Red Sox vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox rank 18th in MLB play with 132 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Boston's .432 slugging percentage is seventh-best in MLB.

The Red Sox rank third in the majors with a .262 batting average.

Boston is the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.8 runs per game (571 total).

The Red Sox rank seventh in MLB with an on-base percentage of .328.

The Red Sox strike out 8.1 times per game to rank sixth in MLB.

The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Boston's pitching staff ranks 14th in the majors.

Boston's 4.32 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Red Sox have the 19th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.308).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Nick Pivetta (8-6 with a 4.16 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his 11th of the season.

In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty threw five innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Pivetta is trying to record his third quality start of the season in this matchup.

Pivetta has put together 11 starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in 12 of his 28 appearances this season.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/9/2023 Royals W 4-3 Home Nick Pivetta Jordan Lyles 8/10/2023 Royals W 2-0 Home James Paxton Austin Cox 8/11/2023 Tigers W 5-2 Home Chris Sale Tarik Skubal 8/12/2023 Tigers L 6-2 Home Brayan Bello Matt Manning 8/13/2023 Tigers W 6-3 Home Kutter Crawford Eduardo Rodríguez 8/15/2023 Nationals - Away Nick Pivetta Josiah Gray 8/16/2023 Nationals - Away James Paxton MacKenzie Gore 8/17/2023 Nationals - Away Chris Sale Patrick Corbin 8/18/2023 Yankees - Away Brayan Bello - 8/19/2023 Yankees - Away Kutter Crawford Gerrit Cole 8/20/2023 Yankees - Away Nick Pivetta Clarke Schmidt

