Triston Casas -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Washington Nationals, with Josiah Gray on the hill, on August 15 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Tigers.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Josiah Gray

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Read More About This Game

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas has 16 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 54 walks while batting .251.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 89th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 33rd in slugging.

Casas has recorded a hit in 59 of 104 games this year (56.7%), including 22 multi-hit games (21.2%).

In 17.3% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

Casas has driven in a run in 30 games this year (28.8%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (12.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 43.3% of his games this year (45 of 104), with two or more runs seven times (6.7%).

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 50 .260 AVG .241 .385 OBP .319 .473 SLG .488 18 XBH 19 8 HR 11 23 RBI 22 46/35 K/BB 52/19 0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings