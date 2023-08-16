England vs. Australia: Live Stream, TV Channel & Game Info - August 16
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
On Wednesday, August 16 at 6:00 AM ET, England will meet Australia in a World Cup semifinal.
Want to watch the matchup between England and Australia? You can find it on FOX US.
How to Watch England vs. Australia
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX US
- Location: Sydney, Australia
- Venue: ANZ Stadium
England Group Stage Results
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
|China
|August 1
|W 6-1
|Away
|Nigeria
|August 7
|W 0-0
|Home
|Colombia
|August 12
|W 2-1
|Home
|Australia
|August 16
|-
|Away
England's Recent Performance
- England took on Colombia in its previous match and was victorious by a final score of 2-1. The England side won despite being outshot by five in the match, 15 to 10.
- In Women's World Cup action, Lauren James has three goals and three assists for England in Women's World Cup.
- So far in five Women's World Cup games, Alessia Russo has scored two goals.
- Lauren Hemp has scored two goals for England in Women's World Cup matches.
England's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster
- Mary Earps #1
- Lucy Bronze #2
- Niamh Charles #3
- Keira Walsh #4
- Alex Greenwood #5
- Millie Bright #6
- Lauren James #7
- Georgia Stanway #8
- Rachel Daly #9
- Ella Toone #10
- Lauren Hemp #11
- Jordan Nobbs #12
- Hannah Hampton #13
- Lotte Wubben-Moy #14
- Esme Morgan #15
- Jessica Carter #16
- Laura Coombs #17
- Chloe Kelly #18
- Bethany England #19
- Katie Zelem #20
- Ellie Roebuck #21
- Katie Robinson #22
- Alessia Russo #23
Australia Group Stage Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
|Canada
|July 31
|W 4-0
|Away
|Denmark
|August 7
|W 2-0
|Home
|France
|August 12
|W 0-0
|Home
|England
|August 16
|-
|Home
Australia's Recent Performance
- In its most recent action on August 12, Australia claimed a 0-0 victory over France. France outshot Australia 20 to 14.
- In five Women's World Cup matches for Australia, Hayley Raso has three goals (sixth in the 2023 Women's World Cup).
- Caitlin Foord has contributed one goal and two assists in Women's World Cup so far.
- In Women's World Cup action, Steph Catley has scored two goals (but has no assists).
Australia's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster
- Lydia Williams #1
- Courtney Nevin #2
- Aivi Luik #3
- Clare Polkinghorne #4
- Cortnee Vine #5
- Clare Wheeler #6
- Steph Catley #7
- Alexandra Chidiac #8
- Caitlin Foord #9
- Emily van Egmond #10
- Mary Fowler #11
- Teagan Micah #12
- Tameka Yallop #13
- Alanna Kennedy #14
- Clare Hunt #15
- Hayley Raso #16
- Kyah Simon #17
- Mackenzie Arnold #18
- Katrina Gorry #19
- Sam Kerr #20
- Ellie Carpenter #21
- Charlotte Grant #22
- Kyra Cooney-Cross #23
