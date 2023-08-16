The Boston Red Sox, including Alex Verdugo (.270 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Nationals.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo has 29 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 39 walks while batting .269.

He ranks 49th in batting average, 57th in on base percentage, and 81st in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.

In 68.3% of his 104 games this season, Verdugo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 31 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 8.7% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the plate.

Verdugo has driven in a run in 32 games this season (30.8%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (10.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 50 of 104 games this season, and more than once 12 times.

Other Red Sox Players vs the Nationals

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 48 .301 AVG .232 .369 OBP .304 .484 SLG .358 28 XBH 14 5 HR 4 25 RBI 21 33/20 K/BB 35/19 2 SB 2

Nationals Pitching Rankings