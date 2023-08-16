Alex Verdugo vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Alex Verdugo (.270 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Nationals.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo has 29 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 39 walks while batting .269.
- He ranks 49th in batting average, 57th in on base percentage, and 81st in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.
- In 68.3% of his 104 games this season, Verdugo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 31 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 8.7% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- Verdugo has driven in a run in 32 games this season (30.8%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (10.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 50 of 104 games this season, and more than once 12 times.
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|48
|.301
|AVG
|.232
|.369
|OBP
|.304
|.484
|SLG
|.358
|28
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|4
|25
|RBI
|21
|33/20
|K/BB
|35/19
|2
|SB
|2
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.89).
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow 177 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (most in the league).
- The Nationals are sending Gore (6-9) to make his 24th start of the season. He is 6-9 with a 4.62 ERA and 134 strikeouts through 117 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went five innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.62, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opponents are batting .263 against him.
