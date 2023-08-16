Connor Wong vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
On Wednesday, Connor Wong (.226 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, a walk and four RBI) and the Boston Red Sox play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be MacKenzie Gore. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong is hitting .247 with 22 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 17 walks.
- Wong has gotten a hit in 48 of 86 games this year (55.8%), with more than one hit on 14 occasions (16.3%).
- Looking at the 86 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in five of them (5.8%), and in 2% of his trips to the dish.
- Wong has had at least one RBI in 22.1% of his games this season (19 of 86), with two or more RBI seven times (8.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 34 games this year (39.5%), including seven multi-run games (8.1%).
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|40
|.282
|AVG
|.206
|.329
|OBP
|.265
|.456
|SLG
|.333
|15
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|1
|17
|RBI
|10
|48/8
|K/BB
|53/9
|4
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.89).
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (177 total, 1.5 per game).
- Gore (6-9) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 24th start of the season. He's put together a 4.62 ERA in 117 2/3 innings pitched, with 134 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the lefty threw five innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up a 4.62 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .263 to opposing batters.
