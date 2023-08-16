On Wednesday, Connor Wong (.226 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, a walk and four RBI) and the Boston Red Sox play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be MacKenzie Gore. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong is hitting .247 with 22 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 17 walks.

Wong has gotten a hit in 48 of 86 games this year (55.8%), with more than one hit on 14 occasions (16.3%).

Looking at the 86 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in five of them (5.8%), and in 2% of his trips to the dish.

Wong has had at least one RBI in 22.1% of his games this season (19 of 86), with two or more RBI seven times (8.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 34 games this year (39.5%), including seven multi-run games (8.1%).

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 40 .282 AVG .206 .329 OBP .265 .456 SLG .333 15 XBH 14 5 HR 1 17 RBI 10 48/8 K/BB 53/9 4 SB 1

