Justin Turner vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Justin Turner (.268 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 83 points below season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be MacKenzie Gore. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner has 25 doubles, 19 home runs and 39 walks while batting .285.
- Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 17th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 38th and he is 32nd in slugging.
- Turner has gotten at least one hit in 72.2% of his games this year (78 of 108), with more than one hit 36 times (33.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 18 games this season (16.7%), homering in 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Turner has picked up an RBI in 44.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 16.7% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.
- In 50.0% of his games this season (54 of 108), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (12.0%) he has scored more than once.
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|51
|.311
|AVG
|.254
|.367
|OBP
|.333
|.489
|SLG
|.476
|22
|XBH
|22
|9
|HR
|10
|38
|RBI
|35
|37/17
|K/BB
|39/22
|1
|SB
|3
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.89).
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up 177 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (most in the league).
- Gore (6-9 with a 4.62 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 24th of the season.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the lefty tossed five innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed a 4.62 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 23 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .263 to his opponents.
