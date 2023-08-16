On Wednesday, Justin Turner (.268 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 83 points below season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be MacKenzie Gore. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Justin Turner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner has 25 doubles, 19 home runs and 39 walks while batting .285.

Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 17th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 38th and he is 32nd in slugging.

Turner has gotten at least one hit in 72.2% of his games this year (78 of 108), with more than one hit 36 times (33.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 18 games this season (16.7%), homering in 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

Turner has picked up an RBI in 44.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 16.7% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.

In 50.0% of his games this season (54 of 108), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (12.0%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Red Sox Players vs the Nationals

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 51 .311 AVG .254 .367 OBP .333 .489 SLG .476 22 XBH 22 9 HR 10 38 RBI 35 37/17 K/BB 39/22 1 SB 3

Nationals Pitching Rankings