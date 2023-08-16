Rafael Devers vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Rafael Devers (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be MacKenzie Gore. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Nationals.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers has 111 hits, which is tops among Boston hitters this season, while batting .262 with 52 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 62nd in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.
- Devers has picked up a hit in 70 of 112 games this season, with multiple hits 34 times.
- In 19.6% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Devers has picked up an RBI in 47 games this year (42.0%), with two or more RBI in 19 of those contests (17.0%).
- He has scored in 43.8% of his games this season (49 of 112), with two or more runs 13 times (11.6%).
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|51
|.280
|AVG
|.240
|.356
|OBP
|.308
|.496
|SLG
|.521
|28
|XBH
|24
|11
|HR
|15
|42
|RBI
|37
|39/24
|K/BB
|52/17
|1
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.89).
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 177 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (most in baseball).
- Gore gets the start for the Nationals, his 24th of the season. He is 6-9 with a 4.62 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the left-hander tossed five innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 4.62 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .263 to opposing hitters.
