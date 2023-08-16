Rob Refsnyder vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Rob Refsnyder -- with an on-base percentage of .261 in his past 10 games, 117 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Washington Nationals, with MacKenzie Gore on the hill, on August 16 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Tigers.
Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Explore More About This Game
Rob Refsnyder At The Plate
- Refsnyder is hitting .258 with six doubles, a triple, a home run and 27 walks.
- Refsnyder has had a hit in 30 of 65 games this season (46.2%), including multiple hits 11 times (16.9%).
- He has homered in only one game this season.
- Refsnyder has driven in a run in 19 games this season (29.2%), including seven games with more than one RBI (10.8%).
- He has scored in 27.7% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 6.2%.
Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|28
|.256
|AVG
|.259
|.361
|OBP
|.394
|.317
|SLG
|.333
|4
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|14
|23/11
|K/BB
|18/16
|2
|SB
|5
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have a 4.89 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (177 total, 1.5 per game).
- Gore makes the start for the Nationals, his 24th of the season. He is 6-9 with a 4.62 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw five innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.62, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .263 against him.
