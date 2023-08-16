Rob Refsnyder -- with an on-base percentage of .261 in his past 10 games, 117 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Washington Nationals, with MacKenzie Gore on the hill, on August 16 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Tigers.

Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Rob Refsnyder At The Plate

Refsnyder is hitting .258 with six doubles, a triple, a home run and 27 walks.

Refsnyder has had a hit in 30 of 65 games this season (46.2%), including multiple hits 11 times (16.9%).

He has homered in only one game this season.

Refsnyder has driven in a run in 19 games this season (29.2%), including seven games with more than one RBI (10.8%).

He has scored in 27.7% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 6.2%.

Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 28 .256 AVG .259 .361 OBP .394 .317 SLG .333 4 XBH 4 0 HR 1 12 RBI 14 23/11 K/BB 18/16 2 SB 5

