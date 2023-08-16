The Boston Red Sox, including Triston Casas and his .563 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) against the Nationals.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas has 16 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 54 walks while batting .254.

Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 84th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 33rd in slugging.

In 57.1% of his games this year (60 of 105), Casas has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (21.9%) he recorded more than one.

Looking at the 105 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 18 of them (17.1%), and in 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

Casas has an RBI in 31 of 105 games this year, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 42.9% of his games this year (45 of 105), he has scored, and in seven of those games (6.7%) he has scored more than once.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 51 .260 AVG .247 .385 OBP .323 .473 SLG .488 18 XBH 19 8 HR 11 23 RBI 24 46/35 K/BB 53/19 0 SB 0

