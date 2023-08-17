Adam Duvall vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 17
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Adam Duvall -- batting .219 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the mound, on August 17 at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Nationals.
Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Adam Duvall At The Plate
- Duvall is batting .244 with 16 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 16 walks.
- In 55.4% of his 56 games this season, Duvall has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- In 10 games this season, he has gone deep (17.9%, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate).
- Duvall has an RBI in 22 of 56 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in 23 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|25
|.287
|AVG
|.188
|.347
|OBP
|.271
|.556
|SLG
|.447
|16
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|5
|24
|RBI
|11
|38/9
|K/BB
|29/7
|1
|SB
|3
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.87).
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 178 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (most in baseball).
- Corbin (7-11 with a 4.92 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 137 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 25th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the lefty threw five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up no earned runs while surrendering one hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old's 4.92 ERA ranks 56th, 1.500 WHIP ranks 59th, and 6 K/9 ranks 59th.
