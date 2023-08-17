Connor Wong vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 17
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Connor Wong (.345 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Nationals.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong is hitting .245 with 22 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 18 walks.
- In 48 of 87 games this season (55.2%) Wong has had a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (16.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 5.7% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the dish.
- Wong has had an RBI in 19 games this season (21.8%), including seven multi-RBI outings (8.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 34 of 87 games this season, and more than once 7 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|41
|.282
|AVG
|.203
|.329
|OBP
|.266
|.456
|SLG
|.328
|15
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|1
|17
|RBI
|10
|48/8
|K/BB
|55/10
|4
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals' 4.87 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Nationals give up the most home runs in baseball (178 total, 1.5 per game).
- Corbin (7-11 with a 4.92 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 137 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 25th of the season.
- In his last outing on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the left-hander threw five innings, allowing no earned runs while surrendering one hit.
- This season, the 34-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.92), 59th in WHIP (1.500), and 59th in K/9 (6) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.