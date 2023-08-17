Luis Urias is back in action for the Boston Red Sox against Patrick Corbin and the Washington NationalsAugust 17 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on August 13 against the Tigers) he went 1-for-4.

Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Luis Urías At The Plate

Urias is batting .163 with three doubles, a home run and 10 walks.

In 11 of 28 games this season (39.3%), Urias has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in one of 28 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.

In five games this season, Urias has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in seven games this year (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Other Red Sox Players vs the Nationals

Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 9 .200 AVG .111 .286 OBP .250 .240 SLG .222 1 XBH 1 0 HR 1 1 RBI 1 7/3 K/BB 6/4 0 SB 0

