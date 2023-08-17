Pablo Reyes and his .421 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (61 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Washington Nationals and Patrick Corbin on August 17 at 4:05 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Nationals.

Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Pablo Reyes At The Plate

  • Reyes is hitting .321 with seven doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
  • Reyes has picked up a hit in 20 of 34 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.
  • In 34 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Reyes has picked up an RBI in seven games this year (20.6%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (11.8%).
  • He has scored in 32.4% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.8%.

Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 13
.366 AVG .229
.395 OBP .289
.493 SLG .343
7 XBH 2
1 HR 1
12 RBI 3
11/4 K/BB 3/3
2 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Nationals have a 4.87 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (178 total, 1.5 per game).
  • The Nationals are sending Corbin (7-11) out for his 25th start of the season. He is 7-11 with a 4.92 ERA and 91 strikeouts through 137 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw five innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up one hit.
  • The 34-year-old's 4.92 ERA ranks 56th, 1.500 WHIP ranks 59th, and 6 K/9 ranks 59th among qualifying pitchers this season.
