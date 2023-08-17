At the moment the New England Patriots have been given +6600 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Patriots Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +750

+750 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

New England Betting Insights

New England went 7-8-1 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Patriots games.

New England averaged 314.6 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 26th in the . Defensively, it ranked eighth, surrendering 322 yards per game.

The Patriots had a 4-4 record at home and were 4-5 away last season.

New England won one game as an underdog (1-7) a year ago, and went 7-1 as the favored team.

The Patriots were 6-6 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC East.

Patriots Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for 1,040 yards (61.2 per game) and five touchdowns.

Stevenson also had 69 receptions for 421 yards and one TD.

Mac Jones passed for 2,997 yards (214.1 per game), completing 65.2% of his passes, with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 14 games.

On the ground, Jones scored one touchdown and picked up 102 yards.

On the ground with the Cowboys a season ago, Ezekiel Elliott scored 12 touchdowns a season ago and picked up 876 yards (58.4 per game).

In 16 games played for the Chiefs, JuJu Smith-Schuster had 78 receptions for 933 yards (58.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

As a playmaker on defense, Matthew Judon registered 60 tackles, 14.0 TFL, and 15.5 sacks in 16 games last year.

Patriots Player Futures

2023-24 Patriots NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Eagles - +800 2 September 17 Dolphins - +2500 3 September 24 @ Jets - +1800 4 October 1 @ Cowboys - +1500 5 October 8 Saints - +4000 6 October 15 @ Raiders - +8000 7 October 22 Bills - +1000 8 October 29 @ Dolphins - +2500 9 November 5 Commanders - +8000 10 November 12 Colts - +15000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 @ Giants - +6600 13 December 3 Chargers - +2500 14 December 7 @ Steelers - +6000 15 December 18 Chiefs - +600 16 December 24 @ Broncos - +5000 17 December 31 @ Bills - +1000 18 January 7 Jets - +1800

