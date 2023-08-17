Rafael Devers vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 17
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers (.452 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Nationals.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Discover More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers leads Boston in total hits (111) this season while batting .260 with 52 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 64th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.
- In 70 of 113 games this season (61.9%) Devers has had a hit, and in 34 of those games he had more than one (30.1%).
- Looking at the 113 games he has played this season, he's homered in 22 of them (19.5%), and in 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Devers has picked up an RBI in 41.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 16.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 43.4% of his games this season (49 of 113), with two or more runs 13 times (11.5%).
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|52
|.280
|AVG
|.236
|.356
|OBP
|.307
|.496
|SLG
|.513
|28
|XBH
|24
|11
|HR
|15
|42
|RBI
|37
|39/24
|K/BB
|52/18
|1
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Nationals have a 4.87 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (178 total, 1.5 per game).
- Corbin gets the start for the Nationals, his 25th of the season. He is 7-11 with a 4.92 ERA and 91 strikeouts through 137 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went five innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up one hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.92), 59th in WHIP (1.500), and 59th in K/9 (6).
