The Dallas Wings (16-14) and Brionna Jones' Connecticut Sun (21-9) square off at Mohegan Sun Arena on Friday, August 18, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

Connecticut's previous game ended in a loss to Dallas 91-81 on the road. Alyssa Thomas (26 PTS, 10 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, 54.5 FG%) and Tiffany Hayes (19 PTS, 53.3 FG%, 3-6 from 3PT) led the Sun, while Satou Sabally (28 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST, 5 STL, 2 BLK, 50 FG%, 3-6 from 3PT) and Arike Ogunbowale (23 PTS, 38.9 FG%) paced the Wings.

Sun vs. Wings Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Sun (-140 to win)

Sun (-140 to win) Who's the underdog?: Wings (+115 to win)

Wings (+115 to win) What's the spread?: Sun (-2.5)

Sun (-2.5) What's the over/under?: 168.5

168.5 When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, August 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut TV: ION

Sun Season Stats

The Sun have a top-five defense this season, ranking best in the league with 78.8 points allowed per game. Offensively, they rank fourth with 83.8 points scored per contest.

Connecticut is pulling down 33.7 boards per game (eighth-ranked in league). It is giving up 34.2 rebounds per contest (sixth-ranked).

With 21 assists per game, the Sun are third-best in the league in the category.

Connecticut is thriving when it comes to turnovers, as it ranks second-best in the league in turnovers committed (12.2 per game) and best in forced turnovers (15.2 per contest).

The Sun are draining 7 three-pointers per game (seventh-ranked in WNBA) this season, while owning a 36.3% three-point percentage (fourth-ranked).

Connecticut is dominating in terms of defending against three-pointers, as it ranks second-best in the league in threes allowed (6.6 per game) and best in three-point percentage allowed (31.5%).

Sun Home/Away Splits

The Sun have been better offensively at home, where they score 85.6 points per game, compared to road games, where they score 82.4 per game. Defensively, they are slightly worse when playing at home, where they give up 79.2 points per game, versus playing on the road, where they let opponents to average 78.5 per game.

At home, Connecticut averages 1.4 more rebounds per game than on the road (34.5 at home, 33.1 on the road), while it lets its opponents pull down 1.6 fewer boards in home games than in road games (33.3 at home, 34.9 on the road).

On average, the Sun have more assists at home than they do on the road (22.2 at home, 20 on the road). The 2023 WNBA campaign has seen Connecticut commit fewer turnovers at home (11.8 per game) than on the road (12.4). It has forced more turnovers at home (15.9 per game) than on the road (14.7).

The Sun hit 0.3 more three-pointers when playing at home (7.2 per game) than on the road (6.9). They also shoot a higher percentage at home (37.3% in home games compared to 35.5% on the road).

Connecticut gives up 0.8000000000000007 fewer three-pointers when playing at home (6.1 per game) than on the road (6.9). It also allows a lower three-point shooting percentage at home (31.3% in home games compared to 31.6% on the road).

Sun Moneyline and ATS Records

The Sun have won 16 of the 20 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (80%).

The Sun have a 16-4 record (winning 80% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -140 or shorter.

Connecticut's record against the spread is 15-14-0.

Against the spread as 2.5-point favorites or more, Connecticut is 11-9.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Sun a 58.3% chance to win.

