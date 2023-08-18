On Friday, Justin Turner (.538 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Boston Red Sox play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Jhony Brito. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Nationals.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito

Jhony Brito TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Justin Turner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner is hitting .285 with 25 doubles, 19 home runs and 40 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 16th, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 32nd in the league in slugging.

Turner has had a hit in 79 of 109 games this season (72.5%), including multiple hits 36 times (33.0%).

In 16.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Turner has driven home a run in 48 games this season (44.0%), including more than one RBI in 16.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

In 54 of 109 games this season, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 52 .311 AVG .255 .367 OBP .336 .489 SLG .474 22 XBH 22 9 HR 10 38 RBI 35 37/17 K/BB 40/23 1 SB 3

Yankees Pitching Rankings