Rafael Devers vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rafael Devers, with a slugging percentage of .394 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the New York Yankees, with Jhony Brito on the mound, August 18 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Nationals.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Rafael Devers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Yankees Player Props
|Red Sox vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Red Sox vs Yankees
|Red Sox vs Yankees Odds
|Red Sox vs Yankees Prediction
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers leads Boston in total hits (112) this season while batting .259 with 53 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks 65th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 64th and he is 16th in slugging.
- Devers has picked up a hit in 71 of 114 games this year, with multiple hits 34 times.
- In 23 games this season, he has gone deep (20.2%, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish).
- In 42.1% of his games this year, Devers has driven in at least one run. In 20 of those games (17.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 43.9% of his games this season (50 of 114), with two or more runs 13 times (11.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|53
|.280
|AVG
|.235
|.356
|OBP
|.305
|.496
|SLG
|.520
|28
|XBH
|25
|11
|HR
|16
|42
|RBI
|39
|39/24
|K/BB
|54/18
|1
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Yankees' 4.05 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (150 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Yankees will send Brito (4-5) to make his 13th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.91 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 62 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the right-hander threw five innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 4.91 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 15 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .246 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.