The New York Yankees (60-61) and Boston Red Sox (63-58) square off on Friday at 7:05 PM ET, opening a three-game series at Yankee Stadium.

The Red Sox will give the nod to Brayan Bello (8-7, 4.71), while the Yankees' starter for this game is yet to be determined.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

7:05 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: TBA - NYY vs Bello - BOS (8-7, 0.00 ERA)

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brayan Bello

Bello gets the start for the Red Sox, his 21st of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.81 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 113 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

In 20 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.81, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .257 against him.

Bello is trying to collect his 12th quality start of the year.

Bello will try to record his 16th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance.

He allowed at least one earned run in each of his outings in 2023.

Brayan Bello vs. Yankees

He will take the mound against a Yankees offense that is batting .230 as a unit (29th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .399 (22nd in the league) with 163 total home runs (eighth in MLB play).

Bello has pitched 14 innings, giving up three earned runs on seven hits while striking out 11 against the Yankees this season.

