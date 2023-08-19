The Boston Red Sox, including Luis Urias and his .379 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up four RBI (going 2-for-3 with a home run) against the Nationals.

Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Discover More About This Game

Luis Urías At The Plate

  • Urias is hitting .181 with three doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.
  • Urias has gotten a hit in 12 of 29 games this season (41.4%), with more than one hit on three occasions (10.3%).
  • In 29 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Urias has driven in a run in six games this year (20.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in eight of 29 games so far this season.

Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 9
.179 AVG .111
.343 OBP .250
.250 SLG .222
2 XBH 1
0 HR 1
4 RBI 1
9/3 K/BB 6/4
0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
  • The Yankees' 4.08 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Yankees rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (151 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Cole (10-3 with a 2.76 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 156 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his 26th of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 2.76 ERA ranks third, 1.049 WHIP ranks fourth, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 18th.
