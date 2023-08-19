Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Brewers on August 19, 2023
Player prop betting options for Marcus Semien, Christian Yelich and others are available in the Texas Rangers-Milwaukee Brewers matchup at Globe Life Field on Saturday, starting at 4:05 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Brewers Game Info
- When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Dane Dunning Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -145)
Dunning Stats
- Dane Dunning (9-4) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 19th start of the season.
- He's going for his fourth straight quality start.
- Dunning will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.
- He has made 26 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.
- The 28-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (3.17), 18th in WHIP (1.144), and 50th in K/9 (6.8) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
Dunning Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Giants
|Aug. 13
|7.0
|7
|1
|1
|12
|0
|at Athletics
|Aug. 7
|6.0
|5
|3
|3
|6
|3
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 2
|7.2
|3
|1
|1
|11
|1
|at Padres
|Jul. 28
|5.0
|5
|3
|3
|4
|3
|vs. Dodgers
|Jul. 22
|3.0
|7
|5
|5
|1
|2
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Semien Stats
- Semien has 30 doubles, four triples, 19 home runs, 57 walks and 79 RBI (141 total hits). He has swiped 12 bases.
- He's slashing .280/.352/.468 so far this year.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 14
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|5
|5
|1
|at Giants
|Aug. 13
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Adolis García Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Garcia Stats
- Adolis Garcia has 24 doubles, 30 home runs, 53 walks and 92 RBI (115 total hits). He's also swiped eight bases.
- He has a slash line of .256/.337/.509 on the year.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 18
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 15
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 14
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Giants
|Aug. 13
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Yelich Stats
- Yelich has 132 hits with 28 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 61 walks and 67 RBI. He's also stolen 25 bases.
- He has a .289/.376/.464 slash line so far this season.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rangers
|Aug. 18
|2-for-3
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 17
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at White Sox
|Aug. 13
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
Carlos Santana Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Santana Stats
- Carlos Santana has put up 93 hits with 25 doubles, 17 home runs and 48 walks. He has driven in 63 runs with six stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .222/.300/.403 on the year.
Santana Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rangers
|Aug. 18
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at White Sox
|Aug. 13
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
