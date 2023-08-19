Gleyber Torres will lead the way for the New York Yankees (60-62) on Saturday, August 19, when they square off against Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox (64-58) at Yankee Stadium at 1:05 PM ET.

The Red Sox are listed as +140 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Yankees (-165). The total for the contest has been listed at 8 runs.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole - NYY (10-3, 2.76 ERA) vs Kutter Crawford - BOS (5-6, 3.70 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have won 40, or 57.1%, of the 70 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Yankees have a 19-6 record (winning 76% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 62.3% chance to win.

The Yankees were the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and they finished 1-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, New York and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Red Sox have come away with 30 wins in the 58 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Red Sox have a mark of 4-3 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +140 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, bookmakers have not installed the Red Sox as underdogs once.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Alex Verdugo 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+250) Jarren Duran 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+210) Justin Turner 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+200) Rafael Devers 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+175) Luis Urías 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+290)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +12500 17th 4th Win AL East +20000 - 4th

