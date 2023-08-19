Trevor Story -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the mound, on August 19 at 1:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Trevor Story Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Trevor Story At The Plate

Story has four doubles and two walks while batting .200.

Story has gotten a hit in three of nine games this season (33.3%), with multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a long ball in his nine games this season.

Story has not driven in a run this season.

He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Trevor Story Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 4 .368 AVG .000 .400 OBP .059 .579 SLG .000 4 XBH 0 0 HR 0 0 RBI 0 7/1 K/BB 4/1 3 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings